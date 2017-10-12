Twitter suspended Rose McGowan’s account after Weinstein tweets

The actress has posted a screenshot on her Instagram account of a message she received from Twitter saying they “temporarily limited some of” her account’s features, including the ability to post new tweets, saying some of her previous tweets violated their policy. Twitter said it would reinstate all the features of her account 12 hours after she deleted the offending tweets.

From the screenshot McGowan posted, it’s not clear which of her recent tweets caused the violation, though she has called out several people by name whom she says knew of Harvey Weinstein’s actions and had remained silent. It’s possible that such tweets may have broken Twitter’s policy forbidding the targeted abuse of others.

Of course, as Engadget notes, Twitter has also made exceptions for posts that violate their policies because they are “newsworthy”–but maybe that only applies when you are a man in power.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

MG