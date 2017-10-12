These Common Email Mistakes Are Ruining Your Credibility

If you had to deliver a speech, would you knowingly choose the wrong title, bury your point, or say things that would get yourself in trouble with your colleagues and bosses? Of course not. But many of us unthinkingly do these things while writing work emails all the time. That’s not just sloppy, though–these common errors can sabotage your own credibility around the office. Here are seven of the most destructive email mistakes and how you can avoid them.

Mistake #1: A Subject Line That The Thread Has Outgrown Few things are more misleading than a new thought living under an old subject line. When your subject line is “Re: Re: Re: Tuesday?” your recipient isn’t going to know that you’ve hit upon a breakthrough marketing idea since initially scheduling a routine meeting for Tuesday. How to fix it: Easy! Just amend it to reflect what you’re now writing to discuss. Don’t be afraid to change a thread’s subject line if it’s become obsolete or if you’re taking it in a new direction. So for instance: “New Idea to Engage Millennials” is more likely to get an open than “Re: Re: Re; Tuesday?”. What’s more, you’ll be taken far more seriously by your colleagues overall if you aren’t unintentionally misleading them. Related: This Is How To Write A Follow-Up Email That’s Not Annoying Mistake #2: Your Emails Don’t Have A Clear Point Why send a pointless message that wastes both your and your recipient’s time? You may not even realize that your email doesn’t have a clear point, confusing that with a theme or topic. Here’s a quick test: Can you express your point aloud in one sentence? If not, then you’re simply sending a bunch of ideas organized under a general umbrella, and expecting your reader to do the hard work for you. Don’t be that person–what you want instead is a reputation as someone who can get straight to what really matters. How to fix it: Decide what you want your reader to learn before you hit “send.” How? Take what you think is your point and add the words, “I believe . . .” to the front of it. If it’s not grammatically correct, you probably don’t have a real point. Once your point passes that test, make sure it appears within your first three sentences, and try to close with another way of saying it. Consider yourself a bicycle messenger and your point as the package you’re delivering. Mistake #3: Skipping A Greeting In emails, people often skip the “Hi, [name],” but there’s value in this friendly gesture even when you’re ditching other formalities. It creates an instant connection that makes the recipient immediately feel comfortable and welcomed, even if only subconsciously. And in order for you to be listened to and considered, you need to establish that connection right off the bat.

Related: Everyone Secretly Hates Your “Friendly Reminder” Email How to fix it: Always start with a quick greeting. If you’re writing to multiple people, consider, “Hi team” or “Hi everyone.” Mistake #4: Your Thanks Ring Hollow The word “thanks” on its own won’t get you far. All it really says is, “You did something, and I saw it . . . maybe.” It says nothing thoughtful or evaluative. For the comment to have meaning for your recipients–and to bolster your reputation as someone who takes the time to read and listen–you need to tell them why what they did was valuable. How to fix it: Say what you’re thanking them for. Always include the “why” when you show appreciation, give credit, and include details–the more, the better. Taking the time to be explicit in how you express appreciation in your emails demonstrates your commitment to the team and helps win their trust. Mistake #5: Too Many Words Your point and the words you use to deliver it are two different things. Your goal is to use as few words as possible, so that they assist in the delivery of your point. Too many emails contain huge blocks of words that bury it, and might even give the impression that you’ve got something to hide. How to fix it: Just follow these three rules:

