These Common Email Mistakes Are Ruining Your Credibility

If you had to deliver a speech , would you knowingly choose the wrong title, bury your point, or say things that would get yourself in trouble with your colleagues and bosses? Of course not. But many of us unthinkingly do these things while writing work emails all the time. That’s not just sloppy, though–these common errors can sabotage your own credibility around the office. Here are seven of the most destructive email mistakes and how you can avoid them.

Mistake #1: A Subject Line That The Thread Has Outgrown

Few things are more misleading than a new thought living under an old subject line. When your subject line is “Re: Re: Re: Tuesday?” your recipient isn’t going to know that you’ve hit upon a breakthrough marketing idea since initially scheduling a routine meeting for Tuesday.

How to fix it: Easy! Just amend it to reflect what you’re now writing to discuss. Don’t be afraid to change a thread’s subject line if it’s become obsolete or if you’re taking it in a new direction. So for instance: “New Idea to Engage Millennials” is more likely to get an open than “Re: Re: Re; Tuesday?”. What’s more, you’ll be taken far more seriously by your colleagues overall if you aren’t unintentionally misleading them.

Mistake #2: Your Emails Don’t Have A Clear Point

Why send a pointless message that wastes both your and your recipient’s time? You may not even realize that your email doesn’t have a clear point, confusing that with a theme or topic. Here’s a quick test: Can you express your point aloud in one sentence? If not, then you’re simply sending a bunch of ideas organized under a general umbrella, and expecting your reader to do the hard work for you. Don’t be that person–what you want instead is a reputation as someone who can get straight to what really matters.

How to fix it: Decide what you want your reader to learn before you hit “send.” How? Take what you think is your point and add the words, “I believe . . .” to the front of it. If it’s not grammatically correct, you probably don’t have a real point. Once your point passes that test, make sure it appears within your first three sentences, and try to close with another way of saying it. Consider yourself a bicycle messenger and your point as the package you’re delivering.

Mistake #3: Skipping A Greeting

In emails, people often skip the “Hi, [name],” but there’s value in this friendly gesture even when you’re ditching other formalities. It creates an instant connection that makes the recipient immediately feel comfortable and welcomed, even if only subconsciously. And in order for you to be listened to and considered, you need to establish that connection right off the bat.