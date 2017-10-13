These 5 Common Phrases Make Bad News Sound Even Worse

Whether you’re telling a coworker you’ve made a huge mistake or you’re a manager who needs to lay someone off , every time you deliver bad news, you run the risk of being shot as the messenger. Why? Because as social creatures, we’re naturally drawn to phrases and excuses that drain the perceived painfulness of our message–but often only make that message more painful.

But you don’t have to fall for these lame linguistic leanings every time you share something unpleasant. Even if the only bad news you have to deliver today is, “I’m going to be late,” here are five phrases you should avoid if you don’t want to make the bad news worse.

1. “I’m So Sorry, But . . . “

“Managers sometimes appear uncaring when they announce bad news because they worry they might look weak,” writes Kevin Daley, founder of Communispond Inc, for the Harvard Business Review. “It’s better to worry about looking uncaring. Be compassionate, but don’t apologize for your bad news or talk at length about how bad you feel.”

For those who have to figure out how to deliver bad news on a regular basis, keep in mind that, “I’m sorry, but . . . ” is the quickest way to make delivering bad news negatively impact how people perceive you. Any variation of this phrase –for example, “This is so unfair, but . . . ” or “I don’t think this is right, but . . . “–will undermine your authority and make people wonder why you’re delivering a message you don’t support.

2. “While I Have You Here . . . “

“Bad news should never come as a surprise,” writes Robert Bies, a professor of management at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, for Forbes. “Failure to warn senior leadership of impending bad news, such as poor sales or a loss of a major client, is a cardinal sin. So is failure to warn subordinates about mistakes in their performance and provide an opportunity for them to make corrections and improve.”

Related: The Better Way To Break Bad News

So if you’re a manager, don’t pull someone aside at the end of a meeting or drop a bad news bomb in passing. Set aside calendar time or wait for a regularly scheduled one-to-one meeting to speak. If you’re a coworker, make your message clear by saying, “Hey, I have some bad news to share, but I think together we can figure something out–do you have time today to meet privately?”