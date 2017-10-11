Amazon’s Alexa recognizes different voices now

Amazon’s Echo is getting more family- and roommate-friendly with support for multiple users. With an update to Amazon’s Alexa mobile app, users can train a nearby Echo or other Alexa-powered device to recognize individual voices . That way, each person can access their own news briefings, shopping results, messages, and playlists for Music Unlimited family plans.

Although distinguishing between voices is a tough engineering challenge for smart speakers, Google figured it out for its Google Home speaker six months ago. And Alexa is still a bit behind, as it doesn’t support multiple accounts for calendar details, non-Amazon music services, or third-party voice skills. Expect Amazon to try and close the gap over time as the two companies trade blows in the virtual assistant wars.JN