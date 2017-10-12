Four Steps Employers Should Take As The Weinstein Scandal Unfolds

Now that Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his production company for years of alleged sexual harassment, some in the entertainment industry–as well as recipients of Weinstein’s campaign donations like Hillary Clinton and the Obamas –have stepped up to condemn his reported behavior.

But plenty of others still haven’t, and Gartner HR Practice Leader Brian Kropp says the pressure is mounting for that to change. As he sees it, more CEOs–including those with no connections to Weinstein or the movie business–will be forced to take stands on social and political issues, including sexual harassment, that they haven’t had to publicly weigh in on before.

Looking ahead to 2018, Kropp predicts dysfunction will remain in Washington, D.C., even while hot-button topics like gender equality and diversity in the workplace keep pushing to the fore. “While some CEOs have developed their voice when it comes to the news of the day,” he expects, “others will feel pressure from customers, employees, and investors to be more vocal on their beliefs and commitments.”

But executives aren’t the only ones who may be compelled to address these issues with customers and the public. Employees might also expect their managers to weigh in–not just on the Weinstein scandal in particular but the multiplying stories of sexual harassment emerging from Silicon Valley in general. Here are a few ways experts suggest using these troubling news accounts to have difficult but important conversations in the workplace and to reassert values in a charged cultural climate.

1. Set Expectations That Apply To Everyone

Jessica Stielau, founder and CEO at recruitment platform The Sourcery, says leaders can start by reemphasizing that everyone deserves the same level of respect in an organization: “Just because someone is higher up on the management chain does not afford them special privileges to be a jerk.” This can range from harassment to microaggressions. For example, she says, if it’s not okay for a subordinate to arrive late for a meeting with their manager, it’s just as disrespectful for a manager to waste their team member’s time. Baseline expectations can help hold everyone accountable to the same good behavior.

