Report: We may actually get to see Facebook’s Russian-bought ads

Today, Sheryl Sandberg had a private conversation with U.S. lawmakers about political Facebook ads that were bought by Russia. Not much has yet been reported about what was said at the meeting, but one interesting tidbit just came to light via a CNN congressional correspondent:

After meeting with Sheryl Sandberg, Reps. Conaway and Schiff say their committee will release the Russia ads – likely not before Nov 1 hrng — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 11, 2017

So it seems the Congressional committees will release the Russian-bought Facebook ads. Before, lawmakers said they would not do so and instead called on Facebook to release the data. It’s not clear what else was discussed at the meeting with Sandberg, but we’ll update once we hear more.CGW