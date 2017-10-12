Richard Branson just added a “Virgin” to Hyperloop One

Virgin Group’s Richard Branson has invested an undisclosed sum into Hyperloop One, which raised $85 million in new funding from various sources. Now, Hyperloop One is rebranding itself as Virgin Hyperloop One, and Branson is joining the board, making the announcement on CNBC on Thursday morning.

The company will focus on a passenger and mixed-use cargo, and Branson said in the interview that breaking ground on a hyperloop is possible in the next two to four years if “governments move quickly.” We can only hope that the new Hyperloop will take a cue from Virgin Atlantic and have purple party lights, free slippers, and drinks on demand in their fast-moving magnetized pods.ML