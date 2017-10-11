Girls can join the Boy Scouts starting next year

The Boy Scouts of America has announced that girls will be allowed to join cub scout “dens” starting next year. After joining dens, they would be able to continue with the organization and eventually earn the coveted Eagle Scout rank. According to NBC News , the organization has been looking into the possibility of allowing girls to join, and performed a few surveys to see how parents felt about the change. The results indicated that families were ready for the Boy Scouts to be girl friendly.

The units, however, will still be single-gender. Leaders can decided if they want to form a den for boys or den for girls.

The Boy Scouts of America has been trying to revamp its program over the last few years. It now offers a slew of non-Boy Scout programs, including one co-ed offering that focuses on STEM education.

BSA’s chief executive, Mike Surbaugh, wrote in the organization’s announcement, “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children.”CGW