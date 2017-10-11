Mark Zuckerberg just announced Oculus’s first standalone VR headset

There’s little doubt that in order to continue its growth toward becoming a mainstream consumer technology, virtual reality needs to lose the wires and get cheaper.

There are, of course, mobile headsets like Samsung’s mobile Gear VR and Google’s Daydream View. But today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company’s in-house VR operation, Oculus, will soon be releasing the first commercially available standalone VR headset: Oculus Go.

Available early next year, with all the computing built in and fully compatible with all Gear VR titles, Oculus Go will cost $199. Oculus will ship developer kits next month.

The Go is not high-end VR. It will not feature positional tracking, or six-degrees-of-freedom, the things that elevate VR systems like Oculus’s own Rift or HTC’s Vive. But Zuckerberg said Oculus will start shipping to developers its first standalone high-end headset, codenamed Santa Cruz, within a year. He didn’t provide any details on pricing for that system.DT