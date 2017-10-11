Hewlett-Packard Says Exascale Computing Is The Modern Space Race

What: A new short film in which Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) engineers and execs outline the challenge and opportunity in pushing computer modeling and simulation to a massive step forward.

Who: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Atlantic Re:think

Why we care: Computer science is hard. Math is hard. And while the end goal of this pursuit towards exascale computing is unbelievably exciting, it’s the lack of comprehension or gag reflex for anything remotely complex and numbers-related, that scares many of us away. Eyes glaze over and all that. But here, “Eighteen Zeros” manages to convey the stakes and the excitement in a compelling way that doesn’t feel dumbed it down, just more conversational and relatable. In June, the U.S. Department of Energy tasked six companies, including HPE, to develop the first exascale computer by 2021.

The six-minute short is also the first project by Atlantic Re:think, The Atlantic‘s native ad division, that goes beyond the one- to three-minute range.