VR Masters Show Us What Astronaut Training Looks Like From The Inside

If you’ve ever seen or read The Right Stuff, you have a good sense of what prospective astronauts went through in the ’60s on their journey to the space program. Now, thanks to a new two-part virtual reality film announced today, we’ll get an up-close-and-personal look at what that journey is like in this century.

The 30-minute film, Space Explorers, is from the VR masters Felix & Paul–with help from Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets–and was funded by Facebook-owned Oculus. The filmmakers worked with NASA, SpaceX, and the Russian space program in a bid to give us the best possible glimpse inside the extremely rarefied world of current and soon-to-be astronauts. The hope is that the finished project will be shown at next year’s Sundance Film Festival. Today, Felix & Paul is showing only a three-minute trailer on Samsung’s Gear VR. If the film is a success, said Felix & Paul cofounder and creative director Paul Raphael, the studio would aim for a second film that would be made on the International Space Station. That film, potentially, would be directed and shot by the astronauts themselves. And, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his opening keynote at Oculus Connect today, “Most of us will never get to experience zero gravity, or travel to space station, but you can in VR.” But before all this was possible, Felix & Paul had to work their way inside the insular world of astronauts and rocketeers. “At first all the doors are closed,” said Raphael of the project’s early stages over a year ago. “Then they’re opening some pretty amazing doors.” That process, he said, mirrors what the wanna-be astronauts themselves go through as they proceed from outsiders to being the people in the famous blue suits.

