Move over, Mark Zuckerberg: Taylor Swift is launching her own social network

Taylor Swift is getting ready to launch a social network that will let her fans play play play far from the hate hate hate. The Swift Life app will let Swift’s fans connect with each other—and Taylor herself—through message boards, photos, quizzes, exclusive clips, and her music , which is probably going to fulfill some of her fans’ wildest dreams .

Considering how ardent Swift’s fans are, the project could be a hit, which would be good news for Glu Mobile, the company behind The Swift Life as well as other celebrity-driven apps like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsay. While both of those apps were hits, Glu has been struggling after Katy Perry Pop, Britney Spears: American Dream, and Nicki Minaj: The Empire all bombed, according to Seeking Alpha. Shifting from game-based play, which fans know all too well, to a social network could be the secret to letting them shake it off, unlocking further success for the company and getting them out of the red.

The Swift Life is going into beta testing soon, and aims for widespread release sometime in “late 2017,” according to the company. Fans will undoubtedly be …ready for it. Check out the promo video below, which will either make you feel like you’re Fifteen, 22, or just super-duper old.

ML