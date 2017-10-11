How to help the fight against child marriage on this International Day of the Girl

It’s International Day of the Girl, and the best way to mark the occasion is by taking a stand against child marriage. It’s estimated that 64 million girls around the world are forced into marriage before the age of 18—some as young as 7 or 8 years old. Child brides are at a higher risk of being physically abused, contracting HIV and other diseases, and dying while pregnant or giving birth, and many of them never get a chance to finish school, or even start it. These are girls who could grow up to be the next Ada Lovelace, Peggy Whitson, Issa Rae, Julia Child, Katherine Johnson, or someone’s favorite grade school teacher, but are instead forced to stop their educations and marry men two, three, or four times their age.