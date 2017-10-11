- 9:55 am
- platform wars
What could go wrong? Amazon is letting teenagers 13 and over shop on Amazon
Back in the 20th century, parents who wanted to give their teenagers a taste of freedom had to drop them off at the mall. But malls are dying now, so Amazon has a modern-day equivalent: For the first time, it’s letting minors use the Amazon app to shop and stream on their own. The new feature, just announced, will allow parents to add their children aged 13-17 to their Prime accounts, but give them their own login credentials.
The catch for children is that mom and dad can still set spending limits and monitor their shopping, which I guess is the modern-day equivalent to checking their shopping receipts to make sure they didn’t blow their entire allowance at the Merry-Go-Round.* Amazon’s new feature is free, unless you count all that extra money your kids will spend on Amazon. You can learn more about it here.
*Per Wikipedia, Merry-Go-Round was a clothing retail chain that “thrived” from the 1970s through the early ’90s. CZ