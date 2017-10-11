What could go wrong? Amazon is letting teenagers 13 and over shop on Amazon

Back in the 20th century, parents who wanted to give their teenagers a taste of freedom had to drop them off at the mall. But malls are dying now, so Amazon has a modern-day equivalent: For the first time, it’s letting minors use the Amazon app to shop and stream on their own . The new feature , just announced, will allow parents to add their children aged 13-17 to their Prime accounts, but give them their own login credentials.

The catch for children is that mom and dad can still set spending limits and monitor their shopping, which I guess is the modern-day equivalent to checking their shopping receipts to make sure they didn’t blow their entire allowance at the Merry-Go-Round.* Amazon’s new feature is free, unless you count all that extra money your kids will spend on Amazon. You can learn more about it here.

*Per Wikipedia, Merry-Go-Round was a clothing retail chain that “thrived” from the 1970s through the early ’90s. CZ