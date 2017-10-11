Google buys 60db to elbow its way to front of the podcast industry

Google seems to have figured out that podcasting is the next big thing, and to push their way to the front of the pack, they have purchased 60db, the podcasting app that delivers personalized, short-form audio stories to listeners. According to Business Insider, Google bought the company for an undisclosed sum and will be shutting down the service next month. The company’s founders, radio reporter Steve Henn and two Netflix veterans, John Ciancutti and Steve McLendon, will be moving into new roles in Google, per their farewell post. Not bad for a public radio reporter looking to “preempt his own irrelevance,” as he told Fast Company last year.