- 5:26 am
Uber is now facing at least five criminal probes by U.S. authorities
Previously it was known that Uber was facing three criminal probes in the U.S., Bloomberg reports. The probes are exploring the company’s use of potentially illicit software and bribing overseas officials in Malaysia. But now, Bloomberg says they’ve learned that the company is facing two additional criminal probes:
Bloomberg has learned that authorities are asking questions about whether Uber violated price-transparency laws, and officials are separately looking into the company’s role in the alleged theft of schematics and other documents outlining Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous-driving technology.
And that’s not considering all the civil lawsuits proceeding against the company. It looks like Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has a long road in front of him.MG