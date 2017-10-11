- 5:11 am
Tim Cook: Quality smart glasses are a pipe dream–for now
Apple’s CEO gave a wide-ranging interview to the U.K.’s Independent in which he touched on numerous topics, including iOS 11’s latest AR abilities. Speaking further about AR, Cook revealed that though he thinks the tech has a huge role to play in the future, people shouldn’t expect “quality” smart glasses from any company for a while:
“There are rumours and stuff about companies working on those–we obviously don’t talk about what we’re working on. But today I can tell you the technology itself doesn’t exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face–there’s huge challenges with that.
“The field of view, the quality of the display itself, it’s not there yet. We don’t give a rat’s about being first, we want to be the best, and give people a great experience. But now anything you would see on the market any time soon would not be something any of us would be satisfied with. Nor do I think the vast majority of people would be satisfied.”
Looks like Apple may have learned from Google’s “Glasshole” experience. But not to worry, fans of AR specs–Cook also noted: “Most technology challenges can be solved, but it’s a matter of how long.”MG