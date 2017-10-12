Aaron Levie Wants Box To Do Way More Than Just Store Your Files

In August, Box announced that it was bringing image recognition capabilities to the platform powered by Google Cloud Vision. Yesterday it took things a step further, with the announcement of Box skills that leverage machine learning tools from IBM, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

“It the culmination of a lot of the work that we’ve been doing within the machine learning and AI space,” says Aaron Levie, Box’s cofounder and CEO. “We’re seeing a significantly growing scale of data moving to the cloud and people wanting to work in new ways.”

There are currently more than 130 billion files stored on Box, stored by not only individuals but also by over 74,000 companies that range in size from smaller startups to Fortune 500 businesses. Levie says that his company–with an annual revenue of about $400 million and its sights set much higher–is now starting to look at ways that it can help structure all that data and allow businesses to access it in different and more valuable ways. Step one was August’s Google Vision announcement.

“It was really the start of a much broader technology platform we’ve been building out,” Levie says.

That platform is called Box Skills Kit. Levie says that it’s the framework that Google Vision was built on, but that when that feature rolled out in August, the company wasn’t quite ready to talk about it.

“The basic idea is how do we enable any third-party developer or platform to be able to plug into Box and bring their machine learning capabilities to our platform so we can better structure, organize, and make sense of the information and data in Box,” Levie says.

To start, Box is opening the platform up to Google, Microsoft, and IBM, which will be bringing some initial skills to Box around image, audio, and video intelligence. It will also be opening up the broader platform so anyone can build on top of those core skills.