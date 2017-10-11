Facebook And Google’s Russian Ad Scandal Could Leave An Opening For Amazon

In the wake of revelations that Facebook ran a slew of Russian-bought ads intended to sway the 2106 election, the company has pledged to crack down on attempts to use the social network as a way to spread false information or illegally impact the political process. This includes changes to how Facebook vets political or controversial ads, answering questions from federal investigators, and preparing for possible new government regulations.

If or how much this will affect Facebook’s bottom line remains to be seen, but the changes strike at its existential core as an advertising platform, and will surely have some impact on how it operates business.

In the short term, Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire need not worry. Analysts frequently survey agencies that dictate ad spends from quarter to quarter to keep tabs on demand. According to some analysts I’ve spoken with in recent days, the general sense is that, at least in the near future, Facebook’s ad flow is going to continue pumping as it usually does. After all, political advertising represents just a tiny sliver of Facebook’s revenue; Borrell Associates estimates that all digital political advertising (which includes Facebook, Google, and other digital platforms) hit $1.15 billion in 2016. By comparison, Facebook’s entire advertising revenue in 2016 hit $26.89 billion.

Even so, this tumult does leave an opening for some disruption. Together, Facebook and Google dominate the digital advertising industry. With both companies becoming the target of public scrutiny and tighter government rules, advertisers may begin more aggressively seeking out alternatives to the longstanding duopoly–and Amazon may emerge as the most likely choice.

“There’s a real sense of urgency from the market to find a third viable alternative to Facebook and Google,” says Perry Gold, an analyst at MoffettNathanson. “Advertisers are wanting Amazon to succeed.”

Currently, Facebook and Google control most of the ad digital ad spend–in the United States they make up more than 60% of digital ad revenue, but that kind of control already makes advertisers uncomfortable. Increased scrutiny due to suspicious advertising practices, says Gold, has surely made a third advertising option more enticing.

Gold adds that, according to people who control advertiser budgets, Amazon is slowly gaining steam–particularly in the retail advertising space–and has been building out its system over the last few years that serves customers ads based on their searches and purchase history. “It is, in a way, a cleaner platform,” says Gold. “They are trying to build a more holistic ad platform.”