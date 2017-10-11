Start lining up now for Disney’s new “Star Wars” VR experience

That’s the theory behind Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, the new virtual reality experience from The Void, ILMxLab, and Lucasfilm that will debut December 15 at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, and January 5 at Downtown Disney in Anaheim. Okay, to be sure, Disney very much wants you to go watch The Last Jedi (at least once, if not eight times) but the new location-based VR experience, which lets you dive into (and literally walk around) the Star Wars universe with up to three friends, could be a fun way to enhance your knowledge of Jedis, Stormtroopers, and the rest of the band.

Tickets for the new experience go on sale today.

DT