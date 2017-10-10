Deputy Attorney General Goes On The Attack Over “Warrant-Proof Encryption”

Encrypted communications that law enforcement can’t break are a “threat to public safety” and simply negotiating with tech companies for a solution to the issue is “unlikely to work,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Tuesday.

Rosenstein’s speech, effectively calling for a legal mandate ending what he called “warrant-proof encryption” seemed likely to escalate tensions with the tech industry and privacy advocates, who have pushed back against previous government efforts to preserve access to encrypted data.

“A requirement to implement a solution could be applied thoughtfully, in the places where it is needed most,” Rosenstein said in a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. “Encrypted communications and devices pose the greatest threat to public safety when they are part of mass-market consumer devices and services that enable warrant-proof encryption by default.”

During his campaign, President Trump lashed out at Apple for refusing to help break into an encrypted iPhone owned by a suspect in the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, at one point even suggesting supporters boycott the company. The Federal Bureau of Investigation ultimately found another company that could get access to the phone. Tech companies have long said that enabling access to encrypted communications is too dangerous, since hackers looking to steal data could use any “back door” opened for government officials.

“The government is asking Apple to hack our own users and undermine decades of security advancements that protect our customers–including tens of millions of American citizens–from sophisticated hackers and cybercriminals,” Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement said at the time. “The same engineers who built strong encryption into the iPhone to protect our users would, ironically, be ordered to weaken those protections and make our users less safe.”

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Speaking to Fast Company, Tommy Ross, senior director for policy at BSA – The Software Alliance, expressed the industry group’s concerns about Rosenstein’s statements.