You Can’t Support Catalonia’s Secession Movement If You Were Horrified By Brexit

They also harass journalists: Reporters without Borders recently condemned the multiple “insults, intimidation, and threats against journalists that oppose independence for the region.” So how can the conservatives of the former CDC–a self-defined centrist-right middle-class party aligned with the Catalan Catholic church–be associated with the CUP, the antithesis of their own existence? The key here–and one of the drivers of the Catalan crisis–is in the word “former.” CDC doesn’t exist as a party anymore. Spanish courts obtained material proof and testimonies that revealed an organized criminal system in which the party and its leaders, with its founder and president Jordi Pujol at its head, used their power to extort companies to pay an extra 3% out of every public contract, which went directly into their pockets. This giant corruption network was established in 1980, which Pujol and CDC won with its coalition partner Unió. Despite the overwhelming evidence, CDC accused the Spanish government of political prosecution, but when the public opinion pressure became unsustainable, those still untouched by the investigation decided to fold CDC and create a new party called PDeCAT (Catalan European Democratic Party). It seems as if, for Pujol and his cronies, the only way to save their asses from getting into jail is by getting Catalonia out of Spain. But ERC and CUP don’t care about CDC/PDeCAT’s motives. Polls show that ERC will destroy the last remnants of CDC in the next election, whether it is within Spain or in an independent republic. CUP just wants to advance its anti-everything agenda no matter what. Their motives are self-serving, to obtain power without really considering the needs of the Catalan people. None of them really care about CDC/PdeCAT’s corruption, which is the same corruption that they denounce in the central government of the Popular Party (PP) in Madrid, which also plagued the Socialist Party governments that came before and after the PP. We now know that, for years, the Spanish left and right parties fueled nationalism in Catalonia (and the Basque Country, but that’s another story) by action and inaction. They needed the collaboration of the Catalan nationalists in CDC and Unió to grab Madrid’s throne, so they kept transferring competencies to the Catalonian government.

There are reportedly thousands of individuals taking their money out of local bank branches in fear of a “corralito,” a mechanism they worry the Catalan government would use to force citizens to keep their money in the region, even while CaixaBank or Banco Sabadell claim that this is not technically possible. Some immigrants and natives are also abandoning the region because they are tired of the independence-movement pressure and its aggressiveness. For all their call to dialogue, the independence champions say, if you are not with them, you are a fascist. Even recognized fighters against the oppression during the Franco years, like singer Joan Manuel Serrat, are classified this way by the independent movement. The Constitution Is The Way Like Brexit, with a stalled negotiation in which Theresa May and her mariachis seem to think that everything will get resolved to their favor, this confusion and fear doesn’t seem to have an end in sight in Catalonia. Last week, Puigdemont declared independence using the results of a referendum that didn’t follow the (illegal) law that his own coalition approved. Then he immediately suspended the application of something that has no international consequences (his unilateral call for indepenence) to call for an international mediation. It’s as surreal situation as the art of Dalí or Lorca. Some may agree with Puigdemont’s call for international mediation, but the fact is that you can’t call for “mediation” in a democracy because democracy is mediation by definition. External mediation is something that needs to happen when there are no rules for engagement between two parties. By nature, democracy already has a set of rules that guarantees peaceful negotiation between people with different ideas. It’s the basis for modern civilization. And democratic dialogue can’t happen from an illegal position. First you need to re-establish a legal frame and then you can talk and vote about anything you want. The dialogue has to happen first in Catalonia’s society, without tricks or manipulation from any side. This Thursday, Puigdemont should become a responsible politician, revoke the independence, and call for the 12th Catalan election if he really wants to get Catalonia out of an internal civil conflict that is ripping apart the region’s seams. That internal conflict, and no external factor, is the true enemy of Catalonia’s society and economy right now. If Puigdemont doesn’t back down, the radical pro-independence position will only cause more turmoil in Catalonian society, and lead to the destruction of this beautiful region’s economic fabric and innovative spirit.