Now everyone can participate in Medium 3.0

Medium just announced that it’s expanding its partner program , which allows writers to submit paywalled material to the site and then receive compensation based on subscriber engagement. Over the last few months, the company has been adding more people to the program, and now it’s available to anyone who wants to write and hopefully receive money for that work .

As I wrote about last month, Medium is trying to reclaim itself as a media destination and believes its subscription model is the antidote to the unreliable ad-supported business. Still, it has a spotty history when it comes to picking a business model and sticking to it. The Ev Williams-run company has pivoted multiple times and laid off numerous people to conform to its various editorial strategies. Williams told me last month that subscriptions are the way to go. He’s going so far as to even hire a new executive editor for the team. Now that anyone can write for Medium, that new top editor will sure have their work cut out for them.CGW