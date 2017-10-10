Harvey Weinstein’s reign of creepdom: 5 takeaways from the New Yorker’s bombshell

Last week, the New York Times released a powerful investigative report that revealed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and general predatory creepiness by one Hollywood’s biggest success stories, Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein’s revolting behavior was apparently an open secret in Hollywood, but the Times managed to blast the lid off of that.

Now, more stories of Weinstein’s slime trail are coming out. The New Yorker just published the results of its own investigation, and the stories are shocking. He has denied the allegations, of course.

Here are five takeaways from the report:

Three women allege that Weinstein raped them , with Weinstein either forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex.

, with Weinstein either forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex. Four women said that Weinstein touched them in a way that could be classified as an assault.

Sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at work events.

and touching at work events. All 16 Weinstein company employees said that Weinstein’s behavior was widely known within both Miramax and the Weinstein Company.

and the Weinstein Company. Weinstein may have blackballed actresses who turned him down, including Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.

The biggest takeaway, though, is that we as a society need to do better: Believe women, support women, and trust women when they say people are slime balls abusing positions of power. And don’t put your own greed before the lives of women. People like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, Bill Cosby, and, yes, even Donald Trump would not have stayed in power so long if people believed women about the charges levied against them. Women aren’t the only keepers of these secrets, though, and it’s not up to women to solve problems created by predatory creeps like Harvey Weinstein.

Read The New Yorker‘s investigation here while thinking about what you can do to fight the power.ML