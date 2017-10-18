Can Personal Carbon Trading Take Off On The Blockchain?

Most of us subscribe to the science of climate change, but few of us actually make strenuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. We might buy the odd energy-saving lightbulb, yet many of us will still board a flight to see Grandma at Thanksgiving. A single flight from New York to Denver, let us remind you, produces the equivalent CO2 emissions of driving a car 7,500 miles a year –which is to say, a lot.

Would it make a difference if we were actually incentivized to make more environmentally-friendly choices? That is, if we were rewarded in hard currency that we could spend on real things? That’s the hope behind CarbonX, a new loyalty program founded on blockchain technology.

It works like this. CarbonX buys carbon offsets under a United Nations-backed scheme called REDD+. This certifies greenhouse gas reductions from forestry and ecosystem remediation projects around the world. CarbonX converts those credits into a cryptocurrency, in the form of a token called CxT. Then it sells on these tokens to retailers and manufacturers, who use them to incentivize consumers to make more sustainable choices.

So, you might get a token for taking a ride-hailing service instead of a personal vehicle, or if you buy locally-produced seafood rather than importing it from South Asia, where it incurs lots of air miles. Consumers are rewarded with the tokens at the time of purchase, which they store in a digital wallet and can then use to buy other products and services. For example, if Home Depot offered you a token for buying a fuel-efficient lawnmower, you might be able to use that against another purchase from the store.

Now, all this might sound a little complicated and foreboding for the average consumer. But the people behind CarbonX, which is based in Canada, assure me the actual complex workings will be hidden from view. For consumers, the process will appear as a smooth user interface; the transactions between offset, token and end-products will be seamless, they say. Plus, blockchain technology will enable a loyalty scheme that’s more decentralized and less expensive to manage than today’s versions, they argue.

Blockchains are databases spread over multiple users. They were first developed as a way to track transactions of bitcoin currency but have since been adapted in many other industries, including financial services, supply chain management, music, and energy. They create permanent records of events–for instance, the transfer of bitcoin from one computer to another–and are considered incorruptible. No single person in a blockchain can amend a block (or record) without changing other blocks that refer back to it, and doing so requires the consensus of other machines making up the network. In other words, a blockchain is a consensus truth agreed among its participants. Blockchains are thought to be particularly conducive for loyalty schemes, where tracking transactions across multiple sites and multiple companies, is currently a cumbersome process.

“Carbon credits are the perfect candidate for an asset on a blockchain because they can be easily tokenized,” Don Tapscott, a leading futurist and co-author of the best-selling book Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business, and the World tells Fast Company. “For it to be peer to peer and on an open network, you need an ‘Internet of Value.'”