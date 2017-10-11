Around The World, A New Survey Finds That Sexism Starts Early

In 2012, the United Nations designated October 11 as International Day of the Girl, in part to raise awareness of the struggles that girls around the world face in achieving equality with their male peers. Five years later that struggle continues, according to a new survey from Save the Children , which analyzes how grade school children view each other and the power dynamics of their parents at home.

In fact, there’s a persistent gender bias around the globe, with the sort of negative stereotypes that dominate in some developing countries also widely present in the United States. These attitudes appear to start early, and may even be encouraged in some homes.

To show that, Save the Children surveyed more around 1,900 fourth graders in West Africa–nearly 1,400 and Sierra Leone, and another 400 or so in Côte D’Ivoire–and about 500 same-grade school kids in America. The children were asked whether they agreed with a series of misogynistic statements, like “boys are smarter than girls” and a “wife should obey her husband.”

Turns out, in West Africa the majority of grade boys believe they are smarter than the girls around them. (70% and 61% of boys per country agree, respectively.) That patriarchy-imposed delusion appears to already be creating inaccurate perceptions among girls, as well: more than a quarter of the girls in both places agree that boys are smarter.

To be clear, these aren’t just developing world viewpoints. As the chart below shows, nearly 40% of boys in the United States tend to agree with such misogyny already, compared to 5% of girls.

Around the world, the theme of male-dominance affects kids’ opinions on family dynamics. More than 90% of boys and girls in Sierra Leone and 75% those surveyed in Côte D’Ivoire believe that wives should always obey their husbands. In the U.S., nearly 70% of boys and girls feel that taking care of the house is mother work.