Your Creative Calendar: 68 Things To Do, See, And Hear This November

The only thing more depressing than losing post-5 p.m. sunsets for months on end is the tone of some movies released during those months. That’s right: The first weekend in November marks the “fall back” part of daylight saving time, coating the entire Eastern seaboard in a thick blanket of darkness at an unconscionably early hour each day–just in time for the start of Prestige Movie Season. Sure, we’ll get Thor: Ragnarok to lift our spirits, but mostly we’ll be feasting our turkey-anticipating eyes on less uplifting fare like LBJ and Murder on the Orient Express. (Oh well, at least it’s less depressing than the news.) In the meantime, however, have a look at this bountiful harvest of November entertainment offerings–for movies, books, shows, and albums–every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.