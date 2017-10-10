How to help Napa fire victims: 8 things you can do for California’s Wine Country right now

California’s Wine Country is in a state of emergency as more than a dozen wildfires burn the large swaths of land in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Yuba counties. The fires have destroyed at least 1,500 structures, caused at least 10 fatalities, and forced an estimated 20,000 North Bay residents to evacuate, with that number expected to rise.

If you’re local, the Sonoma Valley Visitor’s Bureau has a list of hotels offering special rates for evacuees and the Sacramento Bee has a list of ways for local people to help.

If you’re far away from the fires and want to help, here are a few options:

ML