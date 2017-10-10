“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Looks Just Fine But Let’s Talk About Porgs

What: The first full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Who: Disney, director Rian Johnson, and the usual suspects–Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher (RIP), and one special little guy.

Why we care: Until today, I never believed in love at first sight. I used to think it was just a myth, an expression, or a convenient way to drive the plot of romantic comedies that were kind of creepy in retrospect. Then I saw a porg.

#TheLastJedi trailer literally could have just been the porg and I would have bought tickets pic.twitter.com/9dhL2LLiLa — Ash ???? (@smile_kid_amc) October 10, 2017

Friends, let me be clear: my heart is absolutely devastated over this weird lil’ hamster-bird. It’s all over for me. I look at my adorable tuxedo cat and feel nothing. All I want to do is go to the enchanted space zoo and play with a porg in a bouncy castle. Also, I want to write sonnets?

For those who don’t follow, there’s a porg in the trailer for the latest Star Wars movie. I think it’s called Empire Revenge Attacks or something, but I wasn’t paying much attention after the porg came onscreen. Even now, I can’t wait to finish writing this sentence so I can look at the porg again. Porgs.