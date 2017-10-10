HelloFresh plans IPO valuing itself at $1.8 billion

The German meal kit delivery company announced its plans for an IPO on Tuesday, reports CNBC. The company is planning to sell shares worth up to $294 million to $353 million, which would give investors about a 20% stake in the company. HelloFresh says it would use the money to fund its growth by adding more personalization and choice to the service, such as adding wine and dessert options for users. HelloFresh’s biggest market is the U.S., where it competes against rivals including Blue Apron and Plated.MG