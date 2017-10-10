Ikea is going to start selling its wares through third-party online retailers

The flat-packed furniture giant is making the move to better compete in the online shopping world, reports the Financial Times . Torbjörn Lööf, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t say which third-party online retailers Ikea would be partnering with, but Amazon and Alibaba are the prime suspects. “[This] is the biggest development in how consumers meet Ikea since the concept was founded,” Lööf told the FT.

The move comes as other brick-and-mortar retailers also scramble to compete against retail giants like Amazon and a generation of new shoppers that have grown up with online shopping. “Traditionally the whole Ikea value chain has been designed to deliver to stores. That is changing, and it is challenging a number of ways of doing business. We are fast learners and we are moving,” Lööf said.MG