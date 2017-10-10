Twitter is working on a “save for later” bookmarking feature for tweets

Twitter product manager Jesar Shah has announced the company is working on a “save for later” bookmarking feature for tweets so users could mark a tweet that interests them and return to it later to view its contents. It’s a feature that many Twitter users have requested for some time. Right now users who want to save a tweet usually end up just “liking” it or DMing it to themselves–neither of which is ideal. Right now the “save for later” bookmarking feature is just a prototype (and was developed in only a week), but hopefully it will roll out to all users in the not-too-distant future.