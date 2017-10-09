Read Harvey Weinstein’s desperate attempt to save his job

News quickly spread that Harvey Weinstein was fired from his film company after numerous sexual harassment allegations came to light . It turns out that Weinstein likely anticipated this and allegedly made a last-ditch effort to save his job. According to the Hollywood Reporter‘s Janice Min, before his removal, Weinstein sent a desperate email to important Hollywood figures, asking them to write a letter in his defense.

“I could really use your support,” the message said. “If you can, I need you to send a letter to my private gmail address. The letter would only go to the board and no one else.”

“With all due respect, I need the letter today,” it said.

Alas, his plea didn’t work. The Weinstein Company’s remaining leadership is now said to be removing its co-founder’s name from credits and is even planning to rename the firm, CBS LA reports. This afternoon, Deadline reported that the scandal had led Apple to kill a reality series about Elvis it had planned with the Weinstein Company.

Below is the letter, via Min’s tweet:

JUST IN: Weinstein’s desperate email to Hwood CEOs, moguls hours before his firing. Read to me by a disgusted (male) recipient pic.twitter.com/wQA64WcKf7 — Janice Min (@janicemin) October 9, 2017

CGW