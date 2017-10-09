Read Harvey Weinstein’s desperate attempt to save his job

News quickly spread that Harvey Weinstein was fired from his film company after numerous sexual harassment allegations came to light . It turns out that Weinstein likely anticipated this and allegedly made a last-ditch effort to save his job. According to the Hollywood Reporter‘s Janice Min, before his removal, Weinstein sent a desperate email to important Hollywood figures, asking them to write a letter in his defense.

“I could really use your support,” the message said. “If you can, I need you to send a letter to my private gmail address. The letter would only go to the board and no one else.”

“With all due respect, I need the letter today,” it said.

Alas, his plea didn’t work. The Weinstein Company’s remaining leadership is now said to be removing its cofounder’s name from credits and is even planning to rename the firm, CBS L.A. reports. This afternoon, Deadline reported that the scandal had led Apple to kill a reality series about Elvis it had planned with the Weinstein Company.

Below is the letter, via Min’s tweet:

JUST IN: Weinstein’s desperate email to Hwood CEOs, moguls hours before his firing. Read to me by a disgusted (male) recipient pic.twitter.com/wQA64WcKf7 — Janice Min (@janicemin) October 9, 2017

CGW