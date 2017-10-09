Waymo is partnering with MADD and other safety groups to evangelize self-driving cars

Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle arm Waymo wants more people to trust self-driving cars. So the company has joined a slew of safety organizations, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the National Safety Council, to raise public awareness about the burgeoning technology.

Together they’ve launched a website aptly named “Let’s Talk Self-Driving,” which bashfully explains that “self-driving cars can transform our lives.” The consortium also plans to launch a pro-autonomous print and digital advertising campaign–first in Arizona where Waymo is testing its vehicles, reports CNBC. The group intends to broadcast its message that self-driving cars are safer and will reduce traffic deaths.

You can check out the campaign here.CGW