XPrize Will Tackle Alzheimer’s (And More) In Its Next Grand Challenges

For its next Grand Challenge, XPrize has chosen to focus on early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, to launch next year.

In an unprecedented move, the Los Angeles nonprofit also greenlit four other finalists–in Clean Air, Cybersecurity, Evolving Our Democracy and Zero Waste Mining–for future competitions.

“We didn’t expect that, but all five qualified,” says XPrize CEO Marcus Shingles. “It’s the first time that’s happened.”

Every year, XPrize chooses several global problems, and seeks innovators in those fields to helm teams attempting to craft proposals for these challenges. The teams are given stipends and six months to identify approaches to solving their respective challenges.

This year’s five teams presented their strategies at XPrize’s annual Visioneers Summit last weekend at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., to a gathering of 250 corporate and political leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, artists, technologists, and scientists. Summit attendees scored the presentations on potential effectiveness in 10 arenas, such as need, fundability, scalability, public engagement, and utilization of crowdsourcing, incentive competition, and gamification.

“I took a page from my old business,” says Shingles, who was a partner at Deloitte Consulting before moving to XPrize. “It’s similar to a business RFP,” a request for proposal, “but instead of a proposal that makes a profit, it’s for impact. They’re presenting why they think they can solve a problem using XPrize methodology.”

The Alzheimer’s proposal–led by scientist/innovator Philip Edgcumbe in partnership with aging expert Dr. Ken Dychtwald and funded by the Alzheimer’s Brain Trust–scored highest with its call for a cross-disciplinary development of a less-invasive early detection technology and methodology than currently exists.