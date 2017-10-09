Pedigree Is Using Facebook’s Masks Feature To Help You Adopt A Rescue Dog

Who: Pedigree, BBDO New York, AllPaws

Why we care: This is a prime example of taking something that’s fun, and then taking it a few steps further to actually make it useful. Pedigree could’ve stopped where many marketers have in the past, and just made another fun camera effect or filter. But in keeping consistent with its message over the last few years, the brand decided to use that fun to mark National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month by using the filter effect to not only encourage people to adopt a dog, but give them a tool to actually find one–utilizing an app powered by AllPaws, an online resource that matches people with dogs at a nearby shelters.JB