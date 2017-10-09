How A Szechuan-Flavored Disaster Hurt “Rick and Morty” Way More Than McDonald’s

This past Saturday marked the culmination of an unholy, synergistic alliance between the animated hit and McDonald’s. It had been building since April, when Rick and Morty maniacs got an unexpected first glimpse of the show’s intensely anticipated third season. Aside from living up to its excessive hype, the surprise episode was notable for its extended riff on Rick’s time-traveling quest to get his hands on some Szechuan McNugget sauce–an actual obscure dipper tied into the 1998 Disney movie, Mulan. Riding high on off-the-charts social engagement, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account playfully nudged McDonald’s. Never one to miss a trick, McDonald’s responded right away. The fervor grew. Change.org petitions were drawn up, and McDonald’s chefs were politely harassed. McDonald’s even gifted show co-creator Justin Roiland with a tub of the sauce. Finally, McDonald’s announced it would make the sauce available to the public for one day only, on the Saturday following the show’s season finale. The world’s most monolithic fast food chain would be interacting with one of the world’s most fiercely devoted fanbases in person.

What could go wrong?

As it turns out, everything could go wrong–and it did. McDonald’s dramatically underestimated the demand for its Szechuan sauce and many stores sold out of it instantly. Fans who showed up in droves were not, as they say, lovin’ it. In fact, they practically rioted. Meanwhile, packets of the sauce are going on eBay for thousands of dollars. All in all, it was a gross display of capitalism gone awry, and it was embarrassing for everybody.

It didn’t have to be this way. First of all, McDonald’s should have done more demographic research about the show. Rick and Morty become the no. 1 comedy among millennials, an audience that includes the kind of stoked young people who would go out of their way for branded Szechuan sauce as a goof. By wildly underestimating demand, McDonald’s created a scarcity. Ordinarily, a little bit of exclusivity is helpful in motivating people to leave the house. In this instance, it had fans driving all over town and waiting in serpentine lines for hours. Another thing about fans in this age group is that they are extremely online. By pissing them off, McDonald’s awakened a sleeping social media giant. Responses to MickeyD’s “How do you do, fellow kids”-style tweets were apocalyptic. The responses were so out of proportion to the issue, though, that it created a second wave of social sharing, devoted to mocking those in the first wave. Which brings us to the next problem.

Shame on McDonald’s for creating scarcity, but shame on Rick and Morty fans for not knowing how to act. Any disappointment at not getting the special sauce your favorite TV show mentioned should start and end with “that’s too bad.” Instead, people were scream-chanting “Give us sauce!” at hapless minimum-wage employees just trying to live their lives. It wasn’t the first time fans of the show failed to keep their cool. Co-creator Dan Harmon spoke with Fast Company recently about how the rabid demand for season three took the form of Twitter harassment. He’s also publicly denounced the show’s male fans who have inflicted abuse upon recently recruited female writers like Jessica Gao. Word of mouth is what made Rick and Morty into the unlikely hit it’s become, but word of mouth about the show’s fans is toxic. Anyone hearing about them before the show itself might be put off from ever watching.

However, it’s a problem not just restricted to this one show, by any means. Fandom today is out of control. Comedian Mike Drucker points out in a sharp, nuanced thread of tweets how the mainstreaming of certain formerly nerdy properties has lead to purity tests and hostility. There’s also the culture of responsiveness ushered in by Snakes on a Plane, in the sense of letting fans essentially crowdsource a line into a movie. Fans whose every whim is catered to become entitled–and entitled fans are known to go Gamergate and beyond.