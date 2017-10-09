Amazon’s Alexa is now your personal NBA stats guru

Are you a big NBA fan who always has lots of questions about your favorite team? Amazon’s Alexa likely has the answers you’re looking for.

Today, the NBA said all 30 of its teams are launching sets of new Alexa skills for the upcoming season, which begins October 17 with the defending champions Golden State Warriors hosting the Houston Rockets. Alexa users will be able to first tell Amazon’s digital assistant which is their favorite team, and from that point on, get quick answers to all kinds of questions about that team’s schedule, scores, stats, standings, and more.

“Alexa, ask the Warriors who is winning tonight,” a Dubs fan might ask during a game. Or, “Alexa, ask the Warriors when their next home game is.”

It also works for things like learning who scored the most points in the team’s most recent game, or for recent headlines.”

To be sure, Alexa–and other digital assistants like Google Home–can already provide much of this kind of information. But the NBA says that with these new skills, the information provided will be more detailed and more accurate than before, as well as more up to date.DT