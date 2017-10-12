Spotify’s New App Aims To Hook Artists On The Power Of Their Own Data

Is the streaming era good for musicians? Few things in the industry depend more heavily on whom you ask that question; Major label execs are thrilled to see the first revenue growth in years, but an independent singer-songwriter struggling to fill the tour van gas tank might have a hard time mustering up the same optimism. However you may feel about the way the music industry is evolving, it’s hard to deny the value of one of streaming’s most powerful byproducts: Data. Specifically, the mountains of intel produced by tens of millions of people listening to music every minute of the day.

Spotify knows the potency of this weapon (and is also eager to prove its “good guy” role to skeptical artists) so they’ve been pouring more resources into making its listener data more accessible to creatives. Spotify For Artists is an app launching today that gives musicians and their managers mobile access to super-detailed analytics about their music and the people listening to it.

The Spotify For Artists app takes some of the most useful insights about an artist’s music—which songs are most popular, how many streams they’re getting over all, where those listeners live, and which playlists are helping win over new fans—and boils them down into digestible graphical charts. It’s a bit like Google Analytics for rappers, electronic DJs, pop stars, and the like.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has made this kind of data available to musicians and their teams. Spotify For Artists is a product that first launched on the web in April, after a private beta period. First, Spotify opened it up to all artists (the first big, on-demand streaming app of its kind to do so). Now it’s letting them access it on their phones.

Launching a mobile version of a product might seem like an unremarkable no-brainer, but mobile access is especially useful in this case—Most of us are “on the go” for brief portions of our day; musicians are often on the road for months at a time. And as streaming continues to explode, this data will only become more important in the day-to-day lives of artists, especially those who are touring. Not just because mobile access is handy from the tour van, but because the geographic streaming data is often used to help artists and their teams plan tours more effectively.