Monica Lewinsky’s New Anti-Bullying PSA Shows Hateful Online Comments IRL

Who: Monica Lewinsky, BBDO New York

Why we care: Since the dane of the Internet, the idea of keyboard courage has been around. That often toxic disease that emboldens people to say hurtful, terrible things from the safety of online anonymity. Here, this PSA illustrates what these all-too common online interactions look like up close and personal. This type of hidden camera advertising stunt has become familiar, particularly in recent horror movie marketing, but the effect of seeing people’s aggressive intolerance in real life is still unsettling.

Lewinsky, now a anti-bullying social activist, also has announced new additions to the #BeStrong emoji collection she launched in February 2016, that encourages people to take action when they see online bullying.