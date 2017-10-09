Microsoft is officially done pretending that Windows Phone has a future

Joe Belfiore, Microsoft’s operating systems vice president, wrote in a series of Twitter posts that users should expect only security patches and bug fixes from now on . In other words, we shouldn’t expect any new phones. (Even Belfiore isn’t using Windows mobile anymore.)

According to Gartner, Windows only made up 0.1% of the global smartphone market as of Q1 2017. That made it a non-starter for app developers, which in turn drove hardware vendors away from the platform. Meanwhile, Microsoft wrote off its 2013 acquisition of Nokia as a loss and canceled at least one phone of its own.

Still, Microsoft may have one more trick up its sleeve: An internal project called “Windows Core OS” will reportedly create a single, modular version of Windows that can run on all kinds of hardware, including phones. If there’s a niche market of users that wants to cram the PC experience onto a mobile device, maybe there’s a future for them.JN