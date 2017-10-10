Here’s How To Get Along With Your Most Annoying Coworker

That’s him. You see him coming up the hallway and feel your jaw clenching. You wish you were wrapped some kind of invisibility cloak that would allow you to pass by unnoticed. But instead you flash a terse smile and chirp, “Oh hey, Nate.” Just getting an email from the guy can set your teeth on edge. Unfortunately, this is your coworker–someone you work closely with and simply can’t avoid.

So what can you do about it? Well, a few things. Unfortunately, none of these suggestions are guaranteed to work–anyone who’s dealt with an aggravating colleague knows that the only real solution is to stop working with them completely–but they can help you reframe your relationship in order to make it more tolerable. Here’s what to do. Put Your Finger On What Bugs You About Them The first thing you have to do is to try and isolate what’s really bothering you about your coworker. That may be harder than it sounds, especially if you’ve reached the point where just seeing this person gets you going. Take a step back from your reaction and how your coworker makes you feel, and think instead about actions and behaviors: What do this person do that gets you all worked up? Maybe they’re always trying to micromanage your work while also doing their own at the same time. So every time you see him, you’re mentally preparing to be told what to do and how to do it. Next, ask yourself why that bothers you so much? “Because it’s annoying!” is the only wrong answer–get more specific. Probably it’s because that makes you feel like you’re not being treated as somebody who’s competent; it makes you feel condescended to. But here’s the thing: You don’t actually know why your colleague micromanages you. Maybe he has his own anxieties, and it makes him feel better to know that he understands your job. What you do know is that you actually are quite capable of doing your own job without his unsolicited input. So since your coworker isn’t your supervisor, his opinion doesn’t really affect you. The point is that once you identify the thing that bugs you about your colleague’s behavior, you’re better able to see that this behavior is annoying but not malicious. So it may not be worth getting so frustrated about. Try A New Vantage Point If you’re still having trouble getting comfortable with your annoying colleague, you might try looking at the workplace from your colleague’s perspective for a while. There are a few benefits to this shift in view.

