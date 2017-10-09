Air Berlin is shutting down: Here’s what happens if you booked tickets

If you have a ticket to fly to Germany on Air Berlin, you may want to call your travel agent before you pack your lederhosen. The budget airline is ceasing operations by the end of the month, according to Reuters.

The move is not exactly a surprise, as the company declared insolvency back in August and has been using a government loan to keep its planes in the air ever since, which is not particularly financially or aeronautically viable. Now, most of Air Berlin’s long-haul flights have been canceled, while the rest will wind up operations on October 15. The company may not be gone forever, though, as Lufthansa is considering taking over Air Berlin’s operations. The discussions are ongoing.

If you do have tickets on Air Berlin, here’s what happens next:

Anyone who bought tickets after the airline filed for insolvency on August 15, 2017, will be either reimbursed for the purchase price or rebooked on an alternative flight. The airline will notify customers.

Affected passengers may also submit additional costs incurred via the airline’s complaints page.

If you were too good at planning ahead, and bought your ticket before Air Berlin filed for insolvency, you’re out of luck, because those tickets can’t be reimbursed due to insolvency regulations, and rebookings on other airlines are not possible, according to the website. Now go drown your sorrows in German beer.

More detailed information is available here.

ML