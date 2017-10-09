- 6:02 am
The 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to University of Chicago professor Richard H. Thaler
Thaler won the coveted award for his contributions to behavioral economics.
BREAKING NEWS The 2017 Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded to Richard H. Thaler @R_Thaler @UChicago @ChicagoBooth #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/mbQijTyE7t
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2017
In a statement the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said:
“Thaler has incorporated psychologically realistic assumptions into analyses of economic decision-making. By exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control, he has shown how these human traits systematically affect individual decisions as well as market outcomes . . .
“In total, Richard Thaler’s contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making. His empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy.”