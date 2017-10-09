MLB has fined a coach for wearing an Apple Watch during a game
After the Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto was filmed wearing an Apple Watch during the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies game last Wednesday, the baseball organization has fined him for breaking their rules about wearing wearables during games, reports CBS Sports. Though Prieto was not found to be using the device to communicate with his players or cheat in any way, the MLB chose to fine Prieto and the Diamondbacks to reinforce that it takes its wearables ban very seriously. The fine comes after the Red Sox allegedly cheated using a Fitbit device earlier this year. Here’s the statement the MLB released:
Major League Baseball has completed its inquiry into the matter of the watch worn by Arizona Diamondbacks coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto in the dugout during the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night at Chase Field. The inquiry was conducted by MLB’s Department of Investigations, and the findings were submitted to Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.
MLB forensically examined Mr. Prieto’s Apple Watch and his cell phone and interviewed Mr. Prieto. MLB found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cell phone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday’s game.
Despite these findings, Mr. Prieto violated MLB’s on-field regulation by having this device in the dugout. As a result, Mr. Prieto and the D-backs have each been fined an undisclosed amount. The amount of the fines will in turn be donated by the Office of the Commissioner to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.