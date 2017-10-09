Harvey Weinstein has been fired after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment
Since the ’90s, Weinstein had been one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, but after multiple women came forward last week and accused him of a string of sexual harassment allegations, the Weinstein Company has announced it has fired him, reports the New York Times, which originally broke the story of the sexual harassment allegations against him. In a one-sentence statement, the Weinstein Company, which Harvey Weinstein cofounded, said:
“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company–Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg, and Tarak Ben Ammar–have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”