In show of humility, Uber is suspending UberPop in Norway

Uber has announced that it is suspending its unlicensed service in Oslo until Norway announces its new rules affecting the cab industry, reports Reuters. The service will be paused on October 30 and remain so until the new rules, which have no release date, are in place. The company’s UberBlack and UberXXL services will continue to operate. The move is a markedly more conciliatory than usual as Uber tries to reform its image and faces a ban in London. In a statement the company said: